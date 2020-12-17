UPDATE: BPD review board finds officers justified in deadly April shooting of murder suspect

UPDATE (12/17): A Bakersfield Police Department Critical Incident Review Board found all shots fired by officers in this incident within department policy and legal requirements. The officers have been returned to full duty.

Vidal was wanted on suspicion of murder and kidnapping when he fired at officers, and a shootout ensued. The incident involved personnel from multiple agencies.

UPDATE (1:43 p.m.): KCSO identified the woman as 34-year-old Audreyanna Diana Rivera.

UPDATE: KCSO said the woman killed in the shooting was seven months pregnant. The baby is currently being treated at a hospital.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man suspected in the killing of a Lamont woman, Javier Vidal, was killed following a standoff overnight near Taft Highway.

Vidal is suspected in the shooting of a woman at a home in the 7800 block of Florence Street at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to Kern Medical where she was pronounced dead.

CHP later issued an Amber Alert identifying Vidal in the abduction of a 2-year-old boy from the home leaving the area of Florence Street and Ralph Avenue.

Vidal and his vehicle were located in the 2900 block of Taft Highway at around 11:35 p.m. where the standoff began.