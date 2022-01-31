Lamont man ejected from vehicle in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lamont man died Friday after crashing into a power pole, causing his vehicle to roll and hitting another power pole on South Edison Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man has been identified as Pablo Cesar Miranda Garcia, 38, according to the Kern County Coroner’s office.

Just before midnight on Friday officers dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on South Edison Road near East Wilson Road, according to CHP. When officers arrived they found Garcia who had been ejected from his vehicle with major injuries. He died at the scene.

Officers learned that Garcia was traveling southbound on South Edison Road at the intersection of East Wilson when Garcia’s vehicle veered onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons, according to CHP. The vehicle then struck and knocked down a power pole, rolled over onto its roof and then struck another power pole.

Garcia was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected at some point during the crash, according to CHP.

Whether alcohol or drugs was involved with this incident is still under investigation.