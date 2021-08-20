Lamont Elementary School District employee allegedly hit student, officials say

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A Lamont Elementary School District employee has been placed on leave after allegedly hitting a student, according to district officials.

The “certificated employee,” who was not identified by the district, is on administrative leave pending an investigation, Superintendent Miguel A. Guerrero said in an email Friday. He said law enforcement was contacted.

“Allegations of this nature are extremely upsetting and do not reflect the high professional standards the district expects of our staff,” Guerrero said. “The safety and well-being of our students is of utmost importance and the district takes these allegations very seriously.”