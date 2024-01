BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce will be feeding all volunteers who partake in an upcoming community clean up.

On Jan. 15, everyone is invited out to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Clean Up event. Volunteers will start around 8 a.m., at 10420 Myrtle Avenue, the Lamont Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Graffiti removal, cleaning litter and bulk item disposal will be the main tasks during the event, according to organizers.