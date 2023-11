BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 2023 Lamont Christmas Parade on Main Street on Dec. 2, according to organizers.

This year’s theme is “A Movie Magic Christmas.” Main Street in Lamont will be closed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. All traffic will be detoured onto DiGiorgio, Fairfax and Panama roads.

The parade will begin at Wharton and Main Street at 10 a.m. and will end at Panama Road and Main Street.