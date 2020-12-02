Lamont Chamber holding Christmas Caravan through Lamont, Weedpatch on Saturday

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas Caravan on Saturday.

The caravan, which takes the place of the annual Christmas Parade due to COVID-19, will begin cruising at 10 a.m. from Sunset School, located at 8301 Sunset Blvd. It will make its way through Lamont and the Weedpatch area, ending at Mountain View Middle School.

“This year, our residents will have the opportunity to enjoy the Christmas Caravan from their front yard, keeping everyone safe and in the spirit of Christmas,” said Chamber President Jose Gonzalez.