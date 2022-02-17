Lake-to-lake Kern River Parkway, at 36.3 miles, may now be longest municipal bike trail in US

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern River Parkway, that moving window to nature and linear venue for recreation, is an engineering feat. Not so much in terms of asphalt. In terms of logistics.

Paving over flat farmland is not an especially big challenge, even 36 miles of it, if you have the money and the manpower. But the cooperation of multiple entities, including private landowners – that’s a feat of people-engineering, of cooperation, generosity and community spirit.

And on Thursday, the cycling community gathered at Buena Vista Lake to celebrate what, for now, is the finish line. Precisely 36.3 miles, from lake to lake – Lake Ming, in the Rio Bravo Valley east of the city, to Lake Buena Vista, in the barren, oil-bearing outback west of the city.

Craig Pope, Kern County’s public works director, said it couldn’t have happened without a spirit of unity.

“It was a real community effort, it really was,” Pope said. “We had Wonderful Company … (helping smooth) all the snags … along the Caltrans right-of-way. (Caltrans officials) weren’t budging. They wouldn’t allow us to put (the bike trail) in there. But the adjacent neighbors gave us the right of way to do it. Wonderful Company (and Kern County Raceway) and then the Kern Water Bank stepped up and let us actually move the fence over one foot into the Water Bank habitat area so we could make this happen. … One foot made it all happen.”

The Kern River Parkway started as the vision of two Bakersfield men 46 years ago, Bill Cooper and Rich O’Neill. City planner Jack Hardisty saw value in their proposal and carried the flag forward. Now the Parkway is thought to be the longest municipally owned bike trail in the nation.

Bakersfield City Councilman Bob Smith, a big advocate for cycling, says the project is a testament to perseverance.

“You can park at Enos Lane and ride the final six miles here and enjoy (nature),” Smith said. “You go by almond orchards, you go by farmland, underneath I-5, along the river for a ways. There’s different things to enjoy. You can plan on coming out here maybe and camping here in a month or two. You know, bicycle out and do some camping. This is a great facility.”

But is the Kern River Parkway complete? In terms of maintenance – no, it’ll never be, and funding for upkeep will always be a challenge, since the type of grants that helped finance the trail aren’t typically applicable for maintenance. And the Parkway could potentially grow longer. To Taft? To San Luis Obispo County? To the Pacific? Never say never.

What started as a pipedream in 1976 has finally come to fruition. And guess what? Time will tell. We may not be done yet.