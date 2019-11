BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lake Ming will close beginning Thursday for drag boat races taking place this weekend to honor those serving or who have served in the military.

The lake will close Thursday and Friday for setup, and the races will be held Saturday and Sunday.

The lake reopens Monday.

All veterans and members of the armed forces get in free. Otherwise, tickets are $10, with children 12 and under free. Parking is also free.

The races start at 8 a.m.