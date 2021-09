BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lake Ming is now closed through Saturday for speedboat races taking place this weekend.

The National Jet Boat Association is taking over the waters for The Stacy Webb Jr. and Linda Jones Memorial Race. Tickets are $10, with kids 12 and under free. Parking is also free. There will be food vendors on hand.

The lake will close Thursday and Friday for setup, and the races will be held Saturday and Sunday.

The races start at 8 a.m.