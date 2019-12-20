Lake Isabella to get new U.S. Forest Service visitor center

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have started the process in creating a new Forest Service visitor center in Lake Isabella.

The Sacramento District has established a dedicated project delivery team and has started efforts to support the creation of a new center to replace the former visitor center that was demolished for construction work that is part of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project.

The Forest Service has identified several possible replacement locations, such as the Bob Powers Gateway Preserve. The team completed fact-gathering site visits in October and has kept local stakeholders and government leaders in communication on the process and next steps, the USACE said.

The environmental evaluation process generally takes up to 12 months for projects of this size and includes a public comment period.

The Isabella Dam project will address overtopping, seismic and seepage issues identified with Isabella Lake’s main and auxiliary dams to reduce the likelihood of dam failure, the USACE said.

Construction of the modifications began in 2017 and is estimated to be completed in 2022.