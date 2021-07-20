Lake Isabella Senior Center named temporary evacuation point for residents fleeing Peak Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Lake Isabella Senior Center has been designated a temporary evacuation point for residents affected by the Peak Fire in the Kern River Valley area, Red Cross officials said.

Volunteers will provide evacuees with shelter, water, snacks and information, according to a news release from the Red Cross of Kern County & Eastern Sierras.

Residents are asked to bring prescription and other medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and important documents, the release said.

The Red Cross gave the following wildfire safety tips:

Shut all windows and doors. Remove flammable window shades, curtains and close metal shutters.

Move flammable furniture to the center of the room, away from windows and doors.

Shut off gas at the meter; turn off pilot lights. Shut off the air conditioning.

Gather up flammable items from the exterior of the house and bring them inside (patio furniture, toys, trash cans).

Turn off propane tanks. Move propane BBQ appliances away from structures.

Don’t leave sprinklers on or water running, they can affect critical water pressure.

Back your loaded car into the driveway and keep all doors and windows closed.

Ensure your emergency supplies kit is in your vehicle.

Locate your pets and take them with you.

And officials gave the following tips for heat safety:

Never leave children or pets in your vehicle.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of non-caffeine and non-alcoholic fluids.

Check on family, friends and neighbors without air conditioning, who are alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor activities.

Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Check on animals frequently. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.