Lake Isabella Fireworks Extravaganza canceled

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — The Lake Isabella Fireworks Extravaganza planned for 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus, according to the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The celebration will next be held on July 3, 2021, the chamber’s website says.

“The Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce and The Kernville Chamber of Commerce are spearheading a campaign to raise the funds needed to sustain this great event,” the website says. “We are seeking donations from everyone who enjoys this great event.”

Click here to donate.