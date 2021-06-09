Lake Isabella family competes for $10K on TV reality show ‘Survivalists’

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella family will be appearing on BYU network’s reality show “Survivalists” next week.

Paul Ames, his wife Anna and kids Alex, 17, and Max, 10, were recently flown to Moab, Utah for a week of honing their outdoor skills in a family survival competition for $10,000 in prize money. The episode, titled “Pushed to the Brink,” airs Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The show is available via Spectrum channel 445 and DirecTV channel 445 as well as online at byutv.org.

At first, Paul Ames said he thought it was a joke when he and his family were asked to appear on the show.

“I thought somebody was pulling my leg when I got a phone call asking if we would appear on a national cable reality show,” said Ames, a teacher.

The outcome of the competition is under wraps until the show airs next week.