BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When one bridal shop closes, another takes its place.

Ladies and Gents Bridal will be opening following the closure of David’s Bridal, according to a release. The Kern County Bridal Association, along with the Kern County Hispanic and Black Chamber of Commerce, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new store.

Ladies and Gents Bridal is set to host their grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3820 Coffee Rd. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to their website.

The opening of Ladies and Gents Bridal comes after the closing of David’s Bridal, following the latter company’s WARN Notice on June 12.

David’s Bridal was previously located at 1210 Wible Rd.

For more information on Ladies and Gents Bridal, visit their website.