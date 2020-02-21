Lack Of Local Judges Declares Judicial Emergency

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)— Just over a week ago, the U.S. Eastern District Court of California instituted a judicial emergency for federal court.

Back in 2014, Nancy Joyce Garrett was struck and killed by a Kern County Sheriff’s Officer and 6 years later, the case remains ongoing.

In December 2018, William “Lee” Johnson was nearly killed by an explosion at a compressed natural gas fueling station in Buttonwillow, with a trial date pending for May of 2021.

This will not affect Kern County Superior Court but for thousands of cases in the local federal court, they are being impacted due to the lack of judges.

The Eastern District incorporates roughly eight million and currently there’s only one judge to handle civil and criminal cases that come through.

The Johnson and Garrett family have reached out to government officials in hopes they can bring more judges including Congressman Kevin McCarthy and President Trump.