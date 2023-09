BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Links for Life event Lace’n It Up is scheduled to return to southwest Bakersfield on Saturday.

According to event organizers, Lace’n It Up is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Park at Riverwalk.

The event will feature a vendor fair with over 25 booths, including food, according to organizers.

Participants are able to join a 5K Fun Run, 1 Mile Celebration Walk or be a Virtual Supporter, according to organizers.

To register, click here.