Labor organizer Larry Itliong among inductees into California Hall of Fame

California’s latest Hall of Fame inductees include an artist, two rock stars and gay marriage trailblazers.

Governor Gavin Newsom inducted the 14th class to the state’s Hall of Fame last night via a webcast on youtube.

The honorees included Grateful Dead singer Jerry Garcia, LGBTQ rights activists Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, sculpture artist Ruth Asawa, labor organizer Larry Itliong, and Mexican-American rock and roll musician Ritchie Valens of “La Bamba” fame.

More than 130 people have now been inducted into the California Hall of Fame since it started in 2006.