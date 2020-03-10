Labor, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta named of Time Magazine’s ‘100 Women of the Year’

American labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta is featured in Time Magazine as one of their “100 Women of the Year.”

Time Magazine released the edition on Friday, showcasing Huerta as one of the most influential women of the past century.

From her upbringing in New Mexico, to her farmworker and civil rights activism during the 1965 Delano grape strike, Time Magazine credits her for seeking economic justice and dignity for farm laborers.

The magazine’s “100 Women of the Year” project sought to highlight women whose contributions to society may have been overlooked by the magazine’s previously named “Man of the Year” editions.

Time Magazine changed the year-end honor in 1999 to “Person of the Year.”

You can read Time Magazine’s entry for Huerta here.