BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — La Rosa is getting in on the Barbie fever with their new Barbie-themed bars.

The Barbie-themed bars are pink and cotton candy flavored with edible glitter.

The bars are $1 and can be purchased at the La Rosa shop on Niles Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.