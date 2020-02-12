La Rosa Fruit Bars and Ice Cream hit by catalytic converter thieves over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several catalytic converters were stolen from La Rosa Fruit Bars and Ice Cream delivery trucks over the weekend according to management.

Surveillance footage captured thieves breaking into the La Rosa parking lot on Niles Street, where they cut through the fence and slipped under a delivery van.

Owner Norma Diaz says their vans have four converters. The thieves broke in Saturday, Feb. 8 and got away with taking one. Then, she says on Monday night they returned to steal the rest and damaged two other work trucks of hers.

Catalytic converters are needed to get rid of most toxins in vehicle emissions.

Diaz says this has been happening to other business owners, and they are all tired of it.

“I don’t know what else to do except get them repaired so we can get back to working. It’s sad. I’m not even upset anymore, I’m just sad,” Diaz said.