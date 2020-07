BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man from Los Angeles went missing in the Kern River on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Search and Rescue responded to about a half mile inside the mouth of the canyon to a report of a 30-year-old man in the water, officials said. He had been with a friend and was swept away. A Good Samaritan tried to keep an eye on the man from shore but lost sight of him.

A rescue team was scheduled to keep looking until nightfall.