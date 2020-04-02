LA gang member arrested on gun charges in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles gang member was arrested on gun charges after police discovered the vehicle he was in was wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Police searched the vehicle Julio Eddy Perez, 37, was sitting in after doing a records search and learning about the robbery, according to the Tehachapi Police Department. Officers found the vehicle at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Tucker Road.

During the search, officers found a .38-caliber revolver and black ski mask, according to the department. Los Angeles police were sent to Tehachapi and took custody of Perez in connection with the robbery.

Tehachapi police said they are seeking charges against Perez of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and gang member in possession of a concealed weapon.