LA Galaxy Bakersfield changes name to Roadrunner United FC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local youth soccer club LA Galaxy Bakersfield is transitioning its identity to the Roadrunner United FC on July 1. The club is also changing its logo and uniforms.

“Runners FC represents the core of who we are as a club and we are excited to share the new brand with our soccer families,” said Runners FC Girls Director of Coaching Russ Miller in a news release.

The club said they have been looking for some time to branch away from their previous affiliation with the MLS club from Carson. The players will continue to play in the same fall leagues.