La Fonda Mexican Grill hosting fundraiser for Kern County Cancer Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — La Fonda Mexican Grill & Cantina is hosting a fundraiser today to help support Kern County’s cancer patients.

The restaurant, located at 1310 19th St., is donating 20% of its proceeds until 3 p.m. to the Kern County Cancer Foundation, which funds transportation and medical expenses for local cancer patients.

Mention the Kern County Cancer Foundation to a server in person or over the phone for your order to go towards the fundraiser.

Visit kerncountycancerfoundation.org for more about their mission.

You can also show this flyer: