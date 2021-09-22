La Fonda Mexican Grill hosting fundraiser for Kern County Cancer Foundation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — La Fonda Mexican Grill & Cantina is hosting a fundraiser today to help support Kern County’s cancer patients.

The restaurant, located at 1310 19th St., is donating 20% of its proceeds until 3 p.m. to the Kern County Cancer Foundation, which funds transportation and medical expenses for local cancer patients.

Mention the Kern County Cancer Foundation to a server in person or over the phone for your order to go towards the fundraiser.

Visit kerncountycancerfoundation.org for more about their mission.

You can also show this flyer:

La Fonda Mexican Grill & Cantina located at 1310 19th St.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News