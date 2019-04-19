LA County Fire: No sign of a plane crash near Agua Dulce Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Agua Dulce, Calif. - Following a search by the Los Angeles County Fire Department with help from Kern County Fire's helicopter 407, L.A. County Fire says no evidence was found of a crash south of Agua Dulce Friday.

Reports came in that a private plane had crashed south of the Agua Dulce Airport.

L.A. County Fire reported no wreckage found and that a prescribed burn in the area may have been related to the initial reports.