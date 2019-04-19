LA County Fire: No sign of a plane crash near Agua Dulce
Kern County Fire helicopter 407 helped search
Agua Dulce, Calif. - Following a search by the Los Angeles County Fire Department with help from Kern County Fire's helicopter 407, L.A. County Fire says no evidence was found of a crash south of Agua Dulce Friday.
Reports came in that a private plane had crashed south of the Agua Dulce Airport.
L.A. County Fire reported no wreckage found and that a prescribed burn in the area may have been related to the initial reports.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
