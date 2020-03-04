LA County announces six new coronavirus cases in past 2 days, declares local emergency

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced this morning that it is declaring a local emergency after the county sees six new cases of the coronavirus in just the past two days.

All six cases are linked to an “assumed known exposure source,” the department said. All of the patients either had a travel history to an area with an outbreak, were exposed to travelers from an area with an outbreak, or had close contact with a confirmed case.

The department made the announcements during a press conference this morning in conjunction with the county Board of Supervisors. Prior to the conference, the county had reported one coronavirus case. With the new cases, that brings the total to 7.

“To ensure that the county is further prepared, these declarations of emergency will allow us to further draw down resources from both the federal and state levels of our government,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis. “We need every tool at our disposal to be able to support any coronavirus patients who are diagnosed and prevent any further spread.”

Besides personal preparation, the Public Health department asked the public to ready their home with the supplies they would need in a natural disaster situation.

Plans should also be made for how to handle the possibility of school, business or work closures, the department said. The public should be on guard for scam artists attempting to make a profit on the situation by selling unproven products.

KTLA contributed to this report.