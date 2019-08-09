Kyler Johnson: Ollivier Middle School

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Wish list:

  • Class set assorted colored pencils
  • 30  3 subject notebooks
  • 30 plastic binders w/pockets
  • 5 file crates
  • Class set of highlighters

Contact: kylerjohnson74@gmail.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story