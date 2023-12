BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Kwanzaa celebration returns to east Bakersfield Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will be hosting the event from 1 to 5 p.m.

Organizers said the event aims to celebrate family, culture and community and will feature drum performances, African folktales and stilt walkers. Participants will also have the opportunity to view an art gallery and grab a bit to eat from community vendors.

The event is free and open to all.