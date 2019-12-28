Kwanzaa celebration in Bakersfield highlights cultural bonds, history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kwanzaa celebration in Bakersfield highlighted cultural bonds and reminded locals about the importance of perseverance.

The theme of Friday’s event was celebrating, buiiding and strengthening family, community and cultural bonds.

The celebration also featured an art gallery and musical performances.

Friday is the second day of Kwanzaa celebrating self-determination.

A storyteller guest says the festivity is all about community — especially the youth — learning about the resources available for their growth and benefit.

Lynelle Moore said Kwanzaa emphasizes the need to learn about ourselves and about our history.

Friday’s event took place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on South Owens Street.