OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) –– The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office was called out to a field near the corner of East Highland Drive and Barnett Street, on reports of skeletal remains found.

The remains were located to in a field where it appears to be a private property.

There are approximately 5 KSCO cars on scene.

This is a developing story; we will have more information as soon as it becomes available.