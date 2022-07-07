BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager, according to a press release.

Courtney Mellies-Wilson, 15, is described as White, 5-feet and 5-inches-tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to the release. Mellies-Wilson has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen by her family on June 27.

Meillies-Wilson was last seen wearing a white knit crop-top shirt, black baggy sweats and white slip-on Vans, according to the release. She has a Playboy bunny tattoo on her right hand.

If anyone has information regarding Mellies-Wilson’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.