Krispy Kreme is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with its new Easy as Pie doughnuts.

Participating locations are now offering Cherry Pie, Chocolate Kreme Pie and Dutch Apple Pie doughnuts. The doughnuts are available now through Thanksgiving.

“Pick up a dozen and wow your guests without any of the pie-making stress,” the company says on its website.

The Bakersfield Krispy Kreme is located at 9410 Rosedale Hwy.