Krispy Kreme celebrating Educator Appreciation Week with free coffee and doughnuts for teachers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating Educator Appreciation Week in a sweet way. They are giving teachers a free Original Glazed doughnut and coffee next week. Krispy Kreme is also giving everyone a free special Straight “A” Dozen when you buy any dozen on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Teachers need to show their teacher ID at checkout to redeem the offer.

The Straight “A” Dozen contains nine “Original Glazed” doughnuts and three Straight “A” doughnuts filled with “Classic Kreme” and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme says they want to thank everyone for helping out during this hard time – teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors and friends.

You can stop by Krispy Kreme in northwest Bakersfield to pick up your dozen or order online.

On Tuesday, visit Krispy Kreme’s website and add one Straight “A” Dozen and one dozen of your choice to your cart. Use the promo code “STRAIGHTA” at checkout to redeem the offer for delivery or pickup.

Krispy Kreme is located at 9410 Rosedale Hwy.