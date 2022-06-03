BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kratyzmeyer Road between Nord Avenue and Santa Fe Way will be closed intermittently for road repairs between June 4 and 9, according to the Public Works Department.

City crew members will complete simultaneous road resurfacing and shoulder work from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Public Works Department.

As work is completed traffic control will be placed on the road from June 6 through 9 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Public Works Department.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and plan for delays for up to 30 minutes.