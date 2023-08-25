BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s not unusual for rock stars to work as celebrity endorsers on the side. Many of them are highly sought after for their name value and musical chops.

A few years ago there was Paul Stanley of the glam rock group KISS, selling business software. There was David Bowie, selling designer bottled water in his uniquely David Bowie way.

And – is nothing sacred? – Johnny Cash playing pitchman for Taco Bell.

Bakersfield furniture stores have histories with celebrity endorsers as well.

Cousin Herb Henson, the 1950s country-music TV star, was synonymous with now-defunct Weatherby’s Furniture.

Well, there’s a new famous furniture pitchman on the Bakersfield scene.

Except Brian “Head” Welch, lead guitarist for the Bakersfield-bred thrash metal megaband Korn, wasn’t pitching dinette sets to supplement his income.

He just wandered into Furniture City on Wible Road to check the place out.

Salesman Abdul Harb introduced himself to the tatted-up, dreadlock-coiffed customer and showed him around.

“He kinda told me he was in a band,” Harb said. “I didn’t recognize him personally at first until he told me what band he was working with. So, yeah, kinda blown away. I’d always known Korn. I am a fan of their music. I just didn’t recognize him.”

Welch did more than allow Harb to record cell phone video.

The Highland High School graduate hammed it up a little. And the 102-second video is already a minor hit on Instagram with almost 4,000 views.

The video begins like this:

“What’s up, everybody? My name is Brian “Head” Welch and I play in a rock band called Korn, and I’m here in Furniture City in my hometown of Bakersfield, California. Let’s check out what they got. Come on.”

Welch makes himself right at home in the video.

“I thought the store ended like a mile ago,” he says at one point, “and then you come back here and you have the gallery section.”

And then, marveling over a $36,000 chandelier: “Look at the size of this thing. How do you even fit this in a house?”

Welch could probably find a way but Furniture City didn’t want to disclose exactly what Welch may have purchased on his visit.

Harb was impressed with the rock guitarist’s easy demeanor.

“That’s honestly how he is, on and off camera,” Harb said. “He’s a really humble guy.”

Johnny Cash probably cashed a nice little check for pitching Enchiritos many years ago.

Brian “Head” Welch? Apparently, he helped out a local furniture store just because he wanted to.

The next time you’re at Furniture City, take a look around at some of the other customers. You never know when you might run into a rock star.