BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fans of Bakersfield-based alternative metal band KoRn know the history between the group and Adidas all too well and now that relationship is taking a new step.

KoRn and the athletic-wear company have collaborated with a new line of merchandise. The band began wearing Adidas tracksuits and sneakers long ago, even recording the song “A.D.I.D.A.S” in 1996.

KoRn branded shoes and clothing will soon be available, which includes graphic T-shirts, hoodies, shoes and the iconic tracksuit.

The collection will be available for purchase on Friday Oct. 27. on Adidas.com