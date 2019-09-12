Korean War veterans remember fierce battle in Chosin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heroes of the “forgotten war” gathered Wednesday to remember one of the military’s fiercest battles.

Bob Bovee, Art Gentry, Jimmie Martin, Bob Otto and Jerry Pounds all served the U.S. during the Korean War.

Bovee served in the Navy, while Gentry, Pounds, Martin and Otto served in the Marines. They all fought in one of the most ferocious battles in U.S. military history — the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

For two straight weeks in the winter of 1950, in sub-zero temperatures, and the harshest conditions imaginable, U.S. Marines fought a desperate battle to prevent being overrun by Chinese troops in North Korea.

“Thousands upon thousands of Chinese … they hit us from all sides. and then a bugle would blow and what was left of them retreated. About 40 to 50 minutes later, they’d blow the bugle and here they’d come again,” veteran Art Gentry said. “They were sent to annihilate the 1st Marine division.”

The U.S. troops and their allies managed to crush the Chinese assault and retreat to port in South Korea about 75 miles away while suffering nearly 11,000 casualties.