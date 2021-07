BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local Korean War Veterans Association is hosting a ceremony today to mark the 68th anniversary of the KoreanWar cease fire.

The event is happening today at 8 a.m. at the Korean War Veterans Memorial at Jastro Park. Local veterans will speak during the ceremony, along with the veterans association. They say they’re looking forward to paying tribute to Kern County service members killed in action during the war and to honor their families as well.