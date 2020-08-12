Korean War veteran honored with parade outside nursing home for 90th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Korean War veteran Art Gentry on Tuesday was honored with a parade outside the nursing home where he lives to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Gentry fought in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in Korea, where the soldiers involved called themselves the Chosin Few or the Frozen Chosin. He said the secret to a long life comes from the Bible and honoring his parents.

“Really, I’m overtaken by (the parade) because I think of those that didn’t come back and those we laid to rest at the reservoir, and to fight for freedom for this country and for the South Koreans who are doing well today,” Gentry said.