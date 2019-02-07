Korean BBQ, Mediterranean restaurants to open soon on Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two new restaurants are opening on Ming Avenue.

First, a new all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue restaurant is opening on Ming Avenue just off Stine Road.

The location used to be Freddy's Steakburgers location.

Korean barbeque restaurants typically have burners built into the dining table, so you can cook your meal to your liking.

No word on when it will open.

Just down the road near the Valley Plaza Mall a Panini Kabob Grill is coming soon.

Panin Kabob Grill bills itself as serving healthy Mediterranean food.

The Mediterranean restaurant's website says the location will open early in 2019.