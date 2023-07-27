BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — July 27 marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War and Bakersfield knows how to commemorate it.

Traditional dances and music from South Korea brought memories for those who fought back in the early 50s Thursday. A lot of Kern residents had to put their lives on hold, that’s why Armistice Day was so important.

“Hey, let’s get this thing over with, I wanna go home and enjoy our life, go back to college, and get married,” Donald Border, Korean War Veteran, said.

“Came back home, I wanted to finish going to college, then after that, of course, got married,” Kenneth Peters, Korean War Veteran, said.

Korean War Veterans say they celebrated on July 27, 1953, and will continue celebrating this happy day.

“Well, it’s a little warmer than it was in North Korea,” Korean War Veteran Arthur Gentry said. “Well, the day means that we done a lot of good there. We saved South Korea and we brought 100,000 refugees out of North Korea when we came out.”

The historic day is a reminder of the strong relationship both nations have built.

“Our relation and alliance is one of the best relationship in history, and it proves every day.” said Youngwan Kim, Consul General of The Republic of Korea, “We, a lot of Korean, big, conglomerates invest a lot of kind of money in United States, for building the factories in all of the United States; and a lot of culturally exchanges between younger generations are really coming to showcase of how our two people are interacting with each other.”

Among flags and national anthems, Bakersfield remembered those who are gone and celebrated what they fought for.

Chairperson for the Armistice 70th Year Committee, Young-Woo Park said it’s important to make this a big celebration because there are only four Korean War veterans still alive in Bakersfield, of the original 140 that started the committee.