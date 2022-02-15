Kohl’s set to launch Sephora experience at both Bakersfield locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kohl’s announced Tuesday it is set to launch the Sephora experience at both Bakersfield locations this year, according to a news release.

Sephora at Kohl’s features a “2,500 square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora,” according to Kohl’s representative Amy Clabots. Customers will be able to shop for makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance brands.

The dates of the grand openings have not yet been announced. The stores in Bakersfield are among 400 new Sephora at Kohl’s shops set to open soon around the country.

The two Kohl’s shops are located at 9400 Rosedale Hwy. in northwest Bakersfield and 5385 Gosford Rd in southwest Bakersfield.

There are also currently two Sephora stand-alone stores in Bakersfield, one inside the Valley Plaza Mall and one at the Shops at River Walk.