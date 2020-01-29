Kobe Bryant mural at local restaurant was completed week before superstar’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local man is using his talents to create a mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Dash Baltazar, a local artist, says he recently completed the mural of Kobe Bryant at El Mariscos El Efectibo on Chester Avenue.

Initially, the owner of the restaurant wanted the art to show Bryant dunking a basketball, but when news of the Bryants death broke, they both decided to turn it into a mural honoring the memory of the NBA legend and his daughter.

Baltazar says the the Bryants will both be facing away, showcasing their jerseys and showing them walking into heaven together.

The mural will eventually be completed at the restaurant located at 1821 Chester Ave.