KO once again for local boxer, Miguel Contreras

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fight night at Stramler Park, and local boxer, Miguel Contreras, gloved up for his main event bout.

The boxing match was hosted by Kern County Fight Club, a non-profit boxing gym, in Bakersfield.

Last night, Contreras faced Mike Melikyan, fighting out of Los Angeles.

Fighting at a catchweight at 137.

Contreras endured a vigorous 8-week training camp leading up to the fight.

17 news caught up with Contreras before his bout, "his knock-out ratio isn't too high, but like I said I tell everybody, everybody hits hard in 8-ounce gloves."

The fight was meant to go six rounds, but as soon as the 'card girl' was leaving the ring, Melikyan's coach called it, according to spectators.

Contreras won by TKO.

He is now 6-0, with 5 knockouts. Contreras will take one week off, and when he's not hitting the books at Bakersfield College, he will be back in the gym mixing it up.