Knitting party hosted to help local breast cancer survivors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A knitting stuffing party aimed to help local women who’ve had a mastectomy took place Saturday morning at The Twisted Skein.

In partnership with the AIS Cancer Center at Adventist Health, The Twisted Skein hosted the Knitted Knockers Stuffing Party where volunteers knit breast prosthetics for breast cancer survivors. Unlike the typical silicone prosthetics, the Knitted Knockers are soft and comfortable.

“It gives them a lot of confidence,” Jacqui Engstrand, Nurse Navigator for the cancer center, said.

The party helped local women feel comfortable in their own skin by giving breast cancer survivors something more comfortable to wear.

“The women who were affected regardless of what they’re like, what their background is, can have something that is appropriate for them at a slightly discounted price,” owner of The Twisted Skein, Ron Warren, said.