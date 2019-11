More than a dozen law enforcement officers and citizens were recognized by the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation Thursday evening.

The 31st annual Officer of The Year Awards dinner was held at Seven Oaks Country Club.

Awards were given in a number of categories including Humanitarian, Valor and Dispatcher of the Year which went to KCSO senior dispatcher Esmeralda Pineda.

Bakersfield Police Department senior officer James Lewis won the Officer of the Year award.