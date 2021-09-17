UPDATE: KCSO issues statement on deputy’s death

UPDATE (10:08 a.m.): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on Gonzales’ death:

“The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of Deputy Gabriel Gonzales. Deputy Gonzales served the Sheriff’s Office for 11 years, spending most of that time assigned to the Frazier Park substation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragic time.”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Law Enforcement Association has confirmed the death of a sheriff’s deputy.

An Instagram post by the association said Deputy Gabriel Gonzales has died.

“The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and community has lost a truly caring and selfless deputy today,” the post said. “May he rest in peace.”

The post did not state cause of death.