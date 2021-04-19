KLEA and Bakersfield 3 Charity host golf tournament benefitting Kern Secret Witness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Law Enforcement Association and Bakersfield 3 Charity teamed up for a golf tournament benefitting Kern Secret Witness on Monday.

The “Tee Fore Three” tournament was held at the Seven Oaks Country Club.

Kern Secret Witness is a non-profit that offers rewards for anonymous information leading to the arrest and conviction in a case. The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sherriff’s Department support the Secret Witness Program and recognize it as a valuable tool to help solve crimes and apprehend wanted persons, according to a press release.

The charity was spearheaded by the mothers of James Kulstad, Micah Holsenbake and Baylee Despot. The three were either murdered or went missing within weeks of each other in the spring of 2018 and became known as The Bakersfield 3.