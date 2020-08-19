Kiwanis Clubs in Kern to hold food drive Aug. 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kiwanis Clubs in Kern County will hold a food drive Aug. 29 in partnership with Community Action Partnership of Kern.

The “Kiwanis One Day Project” will benefit CAPK’s food bank. All drop-off locations will have volunteers practicing social distancing and wearing masks and clubs, according to a Kiwanis news release. Those who donate are asked to stow non-perishable items in the trunk or flat bed of their vehicle, and are asked to remain in the vehicle while volunteers take the items.

Donations can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations: Hall Ambulance, 1001 21st St.; Mill Creek Christian Church, 1660 S St.; the Vons at 5700 Stockdale Highway; and the Slice of Life Center, 48771 West Valley Blvd., Tehachapi.