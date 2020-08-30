Kiwanis Club food drive collects thousands of pounds of food for CAPK

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kiwanis Club collected thousands of dollars and over five tons of food Saturday in a food drive for families in need.

The Kiwanis One Day Project held the food drive across Bakersfield and Tehachapi to help the food shortage many organizations are seeing right now.

Community Action Partnership of Kern and the Kiwanis clubs worked together to help the food bank. In all, the food drive locations collected approximately 11,000 pounds of food and about $2,300 on Saturday.

One dollar will get roughly seven pounds of food for the food bank.